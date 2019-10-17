Korea – AIM-120C Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued October 17, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Korea of (120) AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) with support for an estimated cost of $253 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Republic of Korea (ROK) has requested to buy one hundred twenty (120) AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). Also included are containers; weapon support and support equipment; spare and repair parts; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $253 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by meeting the legitimate security and defense needs of one of the closest allies in the INDOPACOM Theater. The Republic of Korea is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in that region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist the Republic of Korea in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



This proposed sale will improve the ROK capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its stocks of medium range missiles for its F-15K, KF-16, and F-35 fleets for its national defense. The potential sale will further strengthen the interoperability between the United States and the ROK. The ROK will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon of Waltham, MA. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of the proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the ROK.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-