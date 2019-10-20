Italian Defence Industry Heads Visit Pakistan (excerpt)

(Source: Quwa; posted Oct. 21, 2019)

On 17 October 2019, the Pakistan Navy’s (PN) Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi officially met with the President of the Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD) – Guido Crosetto – and the CEO of MBDA Italy, Pasquale Di Bartolomeo.According to Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo, the PN CNS and the heads of AIAD and MBDA Italy ‘made progress on a number of issues.’The following day, the PN CNS also met with the Defence and National Armaments Director of Italy, Lt. General Nicolo Falsaperna (Pakistan Navy ISPR). Lt. General Falsaperna also serves as the Deputy Secretary General of the Secretariat General of Defence and National Armaments Directorate, which promotes the Italian defence industry to domestic and overseas markets.Lt. General Falsaperna also paid a visit to Air Headquarters (AHQ) in Islamabad, and met with the Vice Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF, Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer.The purpose of these official visits was not disclosed, but it is unlikely a high-level engagement of this type – especially one involving the CEO of MBDA Italy– is without commercial intent.The visit by MBDA Italy is particularly interesting as they are a manufacturer of munitions, such as surface-to-air missiles (SAM) and air-to-air missiles (AAM). In 2013, the PAF contracted MBDA Italy to supply 10 Spada 2000-Plus short-to-medium-range SAM systems. However, with MBDA Italy meeting the CNS, it is possible that talks are underway to supply new munitions to the PN.Alternatively, the recent meetings could also be in reference to deals already in the books. Unbeknownst to many, Pakistan was not only Italy’s second-biggest arms importer in 2018, but it booked orders worth €682.9 million (i.e., $761.88 million US), following only Qatar at €1.9 billion. (end of excerpt)-ends-