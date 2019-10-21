Teledyne Awarded $178 Million Special Operations Shallow Water Combat Submersible Contract

(Source: Teledyne Technologies; issued October 21, 2019)

Teledyne says that under the new NAVSEA contract, it will continue production and delivery of MK11 Shallow Water Combat Submersibles, intended to insert and extract Special Operations forces from coastal waters. (TBE photo)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced today that its subsidiary, Teledyne Brown Engineering (TBE) in Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a sole source contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) for the follow-on production of MK11 Shallow Water Combat Submersible (SWCS) Systems.



The contract, including all options, is valued at $178 million.



The SWCS System is a manned combat submersible vehicle specifically designed to insert and extract Special Operations Forces (SOF) in high threat areas. Under the initial contract with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), TBE successfully designed, manufactured, tested and delivered the initial Engineering Development Model (EDM) SWCS System.



Due to the success of the program’s EDM Phase, USSOCOM exercised options for TBE to produce and deliver additional MK11 SWCS Production Systems.



“Teledyne is proud to be supplying advanced technologies and systems enabling our Special Operations Forces to perform their missions successfully,” said Al Pichelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “The Shallow Water Combat Submersible is a complex system that will assist in the safe delivery and return of those who are protecting our nation.”



Under the new NAVSEA contract, TBE will continue production and delivery of MK11 SWCS Systems, including spare parts production and the provision of engineering and technical support services, through fiscal year 2024, if all options are exercised.





