The South African Air Force Host the Visiting Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation

(Source: South African National Defence Force; issued Oct. 21, 2019)

Russia is sending two Tu-160 bombers to South Africa, on a friendship visit that will also demonstrate their operational reach. Due to arrive Tuesday morning, their arrival was postponed to Wednesday because of a technical glitch. (RU MoD photo)

There is a 24 hour delay on the arrival of the Tu-160s, reportedly as a result of a technical glitch before departure. Now expected to arrive at 06:30 tomorrow morning. — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) October 22, 2019

The South African Air Force (SAAF) will be hosting the Aerospace of the Russian Federation (AFRF) during their visit in the Republic of South Africa (RSA). AFRF and the SAAF crews will be involved in military engagements in a form of a seminar.The RSA and Russian Federation have strong historical links with diplomatic relations established between both countries on February 28, 1992.The “Military to Military’ relations between the two countries is not solely built on struggle politics but rather on fostering mutually beneficial partnerships based on common interests. It is within this context and within the framework of the Agreement between the Ministries of Defence of both countries dated June 14, 1995, that the joint unit of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation (AFRF) is visiting the RSA.The air arsenal of the AFRF such as the Antonov AN-124, the “Black Jack” TU-160, IL-62 [Ilyushin] amongst others will land at Air Force Base Waterkloof on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October 2019 respectively.You are also invited to specifically view the 2 x TU-160 bombers touching down at the base on 22 October 2019 at approximately 06h30. They will be escorted on arrival by the SAAF’s own Gripen and Hawk aircraft. A media briefing, which seeks to unpack the purpose of this visit, will commence at 07h45 on 22 October 2019.A seminar between the two entities will be conducted at St George Hotel conference facility wherein combat, search and rescue matters will be deliberated on 23 Octobre 2019 at 09h00.(ends)