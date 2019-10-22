Contracts Signed for Next Stage of Army’s Mounted Close Combat Capability

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 22, 2019)

Defence has signed contracts with two companies selected to progress to the next stage of LAND 400 Phase 3, under the Morrison Government’s multi-billion dollar upgrade to Army’s mounted close combat capability.



Hanwha Defense Australia and Rheinmetall Defence Australia will participate in risk mitigation as part of defence’s project to acquire infantry fighting vehicles.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the signing of the contracts brings Army a step closer to having world class Infantry Fighting Vehicle capability.



“This program is a significant investment in Army’s capability – it will make our personnel safer, more effective on operations, and will complement our investment in Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles under LAND 400 Phase 2,” Minister Reynolds said.



The Risk Mitigation Activity phase will occur over the next two years, allowing both companies to engage with Defence, as well as clarify, refine and negotiate their tenders.



The vehicles will undertake a test and evaluation program including destructive testing at sites across Australia.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP encouraged Australian industry to get behind this project.



“Australian industry involvement and Australian workers will be critically important,” Minister Price said.



“Defence will work with the shortlisted tenderers to ensure small and medium enterprises across Australia have the opportunity to showcase their capabilities.”



(ends)



Rheinmetall Signs Risk Mitigation Activity Contract for Testing of Lynx KF41 for Australia's Land 400 Phase 3 Program

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued Oct. 22, 2019)

Rheinmetall is pleased to confirm it has signed the Risk Mitigation Activity (RMA) contract with the Commonwealth of Australia for participation in the RMA, including the delivery of three Lynx KF41 Infantry Fighting Vehicles to compete in trials for the AUD 15 billion (EUR 9.5 billion) LAND 400 Phase 3 program. The RMA contract now signed has a value of AUD 50 million (about EUR 30 million).



Lynx KF41 is a next-generation tracked, networked and highly protected IFV which meets the stringent military requirements of LAND 400 Phase 3, and offers a platform with significant growth potential. The Australian Army needs a networked, protected and enabled IFV for close combat - to close in and defeat an enemy in the most dangerous and lethal environments for Australian soldiers.



Under the LAND 400 Phase 3 RMA contract, the Commonwealth will undertake an extensive technical and programmatic assessment of the two bidders over a period of 24 months. The vehicles will be operated by Australian Army personnel and tested in Australian terrain under extreme conditions, undertaking lethality, transportability, mobility, troop assessments, blast and ballistic testing.



In parallel, the Commonwealth will work with the two bidders in a structured assessment phase in order to optimise technical capability, growth, value for money and national prosperity.



Rheinmetall is currently delivering 211 Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV) to the Australian Army after the vehicle was selected by the Australian Government following 12 months of RMA trials in 2016-2017. These RMA trials were recognised globally as an exhaustive assessment of the vehicle's capability and have equipped Rheinmetall with the experience and expertise to deliver the best outcome for LAND 400 Phase 3.



Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said the three vehicles designated for RMA trials in Australia would incorporate significant Australian Industry Capability. "Development, integration and test of the Lynx KF41 vehicles will also take place during RMA at Rheinmetall's new Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) in Australia from next year in support of the RMA trials," Mr Stewart said.



Key vehicle elements of the Lynx KF41 are also being developed and manufactured in Australia by local companies including the alternator (Milspec in Albury), running gear (Supashock in Adelaide) and cables (Cablex in Melbourne).



The modular Lynx KF41 vehicle includes the digital Lance turret with electronic architecture common with the Boxer 8x8 CRV. This will enable the Australian crew to access sensor systems, advanced automatic tracking & targeting capabilities and weapon-integrated battle management all in one connected and enabled platform.



"Should Rheinmetall secure a contract to deliver LAND 400 Phase 3, the Lynx KF41 fleet will be manufactured at the MILVEHCOE, located at Redbank and south west of Brisbane," Mr Stewart said.



Rheinmetall is already delivering an Australian Industry Network for LAND 400 that builds an industrial capability in Australia. This includes creating high technology enduring jobs for hundreds of Australians by localising design and manufacturing expertise in electro-optics, weapon systems, fire control and sensor systems, turret manufacturing, variant design and manufacture, integration, armour systems, simulation, training and fleet sustainment.





-ends-

