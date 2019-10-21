Russian Nuclear Submarine Aborts Ballistic Missile Test (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published October 21, 2019)

MOSCOW --- A Russian nuclear submarine aborted the test firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile during a military exercise overseen by President Vladimir Putin last week, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.The nuclear submarine, K-44 Ryazan, part of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, was meant to launch two R-29R ballistic missiles from the Sea of Okhotsk on Oct. 17, but fired only one successfully with the other remaining in its tube onboard the submarine, the Vedomosti daily reported earlier on Monday.The incident occurred on the same day as Putin oversaw the drills from a command center at the Defence Ministry in Moscow.The aborted drill was part of wider war games for Russia’s armed forces, known as ‘Thunder 2019,’ which were designed to test the readiness of the country’s strategic forces for a nuclear conflict. (end of excerpt)-ends-