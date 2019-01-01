Latest Damen FCS 3307 Patrol Vessels for Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Limited Arrive in Nigeria

(Source: Damen Shipyards Group; issued Oct. 22, 2019)

Damen Shipyards has delivered additional patrol boats to Nigeria’s HIOSL, a private military contractor that is charged with protecting customers’ offshore assets in the Gulf of Guinea. (Damen photo)

The latest additions to the modern and diverse fleet operated by Homeland Integrated Offshore Services (Homeland IOS Ltd) have arrived safely in Nigeria and are now being prepared for their first assignments.



The addition of these vessels brings improved capability to Homeland’s squadron of Damen FCS 3307 Patrol vessels. These are deployed in the Gulf of Guinea to protect and support the offshore assets of Homeland’s clients which include many of the leading international oil companies.



The two new arrivals have been built to the same proven specifications as their sister ships. Key features of the 33-metre vessels include Damen’s trademark Axe Bow hull form that delivers excellent fuel economy and a top speed of 29 knots together with superb manoeuvrability and first-class seakeeping.



The power comes from three Caterpillar main engines totalling 3,579 bkW with each driving a fixed pitch propeller via a Reintjes WVS series gearbox. Capable of accommodating up to six crew and twelve security personnel they can remain at sea for up to four weeks and travel 1,200 nm in and around Nigeria’s coastal and offshore oil fields.



The security packages installed by Damen on both vessels are purely defensive. The bridges are bullet proof and armoured ‘citadels’ within the hulls protect non-combatants.



In addition to their security role, each Damen FCS 3307 Patrol has a 75m² cargo deck aft rated at 2.5 tonnes/m² that adds an additional level of versatility and cost effectiveness to the benefit of Homeland’s clients. The decks allow them to deliver equipment and spares to offshore installations without any impairment to their primary security role. Additional equipment specified by HIOSL includes thermal imaging sets, diesel powered SOLAS fast rescue craft and Fuel Trax fuel monitoring systems as well as redundant fuel oil separators to protect the engines and generators from contaminated fuel.



“We continue to invest in state-of-the-art vessels for our fleet so as to maintain our leadership position in servicing Nigeria’s offshore oil and gas sector,” said Dr Louis Ekere, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Homeland Integrated Offshore Services. He went on to say; “We work with many of the international oil companies (IOCs) operating actively in the Gulf of Guinea and these new additions will support them in achieving their strategic global objectives.”





Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Limited was founded in 2006 to support the international oil companies operating in Nigeria’s offshore oil and gas fields by providing a wide range of services both onshore and offshore. Homeland IOS Ltd is one of just a few indigenous Private Maritime Security Companies (PMSC) in Nigeria with a valid memorandum of understanding with the Nigerian Navy for the provision of security services.



Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 12,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality.



-ends-

