Collins Aerospace Completes Critical Design Review Milestone for U.S. Navy Tactical Combat Training Increment II Program

(Source: Collins Aerospace Systems; issued Oct 22, 2019)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. has successfully completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) of the Tactical Combat Training System Increment II (TCTS Inc. II) program with the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Naval Aviation Training Systems (PMA-205) program office.



Completion of the CDR allows the program to move into the fabrication, integration and testing phase, bringing the program one step closer to becoming the next-generation military air combat training system that will replace the Navy and Marine Corps’ training range infrastructure.



“A key component to this program has been the great collaboration between PMA-205, range users and our teammate Leonardo DRS,” said Nick Gibbs, vice president and general manager, Simulation and Training Solutions for Collins Aerospace. “The new system will bring a heightened sense of realism to train our service men and women to be better prepared for emerging threats and situations.”



TCTS Inc. II, originally awarded to Rockwell Collins in 2017, enables the rapid adaptation of new missions and threats into training as well as enabling joint and coalition interoperability with fourth and fifth generation aircraft platforms. The ability for the Navy and Marine Corps to rapidly advance future technology insertions is due to Collins Aerospace’s open architecture design and the use of industry standards including alignment with the FACE™ Technical Standard. The system will also be exportable for coalition and NATO countries.





Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.



-ends-

