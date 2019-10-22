Navy C-40 Fleet Deliveries Complete

(Source: US Naval Air Systems Command; issued Oct 22, 2019)

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. --- The Navy’s C-40 fleet has undergone some major changes in the last few months - adding two airplanes, one squadron and completing its current planned aircraft procurements.



The Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207) took delivery of the Navy’s 16th aircraft in June and 17th aircraft on September 26. The Navy’s latest C-40A aircraft will be assigned to U.S. Naval Reserve Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57.



These last two deliveries have allowed the C-40 fleet to realign and expand its horizons. "The C-40 plays an important role in the Navy Unique Fleet Essential Airlift (NUFEA) fleet," said CAPT Steve Nassau, PMA-207 Program Manager. “These extremely flexible logistics support aircraft are an integral part of every type of maritime mission, from humanitarian assistance to long-range, high priority deliveries.”



The sixth Navy C-40 squadron was established last month. VR-51, nicknamed the Windjammers, deploying from Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, received two C-40 aircraft from the fleet. The squadron will be fully operational in October, following receipt of its “Safe for Flight” certification.



“The Safe for Flight certification is an entire program overview in which the government ensures that all contractor, air crew, and government operating procedures are in place and functioning correctly,” said Darwin Lazo, PMA-207 Medium Lift DAPML. “It is the final certification for a new squadron.”



VR-51 will soon begin entering the VR deployment rotation.



“There is always a C-40 deployed to US Central Command (CENTCOM), US European Command (EUCOM) and US Pacific Command (PACOM) to meet mission requirements,” said Donna Elliott, PMA-207 Medium Lift IPTL.



Over the past year, the C-40 fleet logged 24,374 hours of flight time, completed 1,555 missions, transported 95,746 passengers and 20,012,934 tons of cargo. In doing so, the aircraft has maintained a 90% readiness rating and has played a vital role in providing military transport not available with contract or commercial carriers. The C-40, a commercial derivative of the Boeing 737-700C, is the mainstay of the Navy’s medium lift capability.



-ends-

