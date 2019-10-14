High Court of Karnataka Orders HAL Employees to Call-off Strike

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.; issued Oct. 22, 2019)

BENGALURU, India --- The High Court of Karnataka has passed an interim order today restraining the Hindustan Aeronautics Employees Association (HAEA), its office bearers/workmen from continuing their ongoing strike including go-slow, work to rule or any form of agitation or disrupting day-to-day activities of HAL and its offices in Bengaluru.



It is now obligatory for the HAEA to immediately call-off the strike and resume the work, failing which it would amount to contempt of the court.



The HAEA and its members are on illegal strike since October 14, 2019. The management of HAL had filed a writ petition in the High Court of Karnataka for a declaration that Union had no legal right to go on strike under Industrial Disputes Act and for a direction to call-off the strike.



