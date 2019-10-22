02 BrahMos Surface to Surface missiles were fired by IAF at Trak Island in the Andaman Nicobar group of islands on 21 & 22 Oct 19. The twin firings have been carried out as a part of the routine operational training. pic.twitter.com/i95AS0XMXm

The missile engaged the designated mock targets close to 300 Km away. A direct hit on the target was achieved in both cases. The firing of the missile has enhanced IAFs capability to engage the grounds targets with pinpoint accuracy from a mobile platform.