Procurement of Defense Equipment: VBS Has the Processes Analyzed Externally

(Source: Swiss Dept. of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport; issued Oct. 24, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defesen-Aerospace.com)

BERN --- The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) has commissioned Deloitte Consulting AG to analyze the processes for the procurement of armaments. This is against the background of major projects in the next 15 years with the procurement of new means to protect the airspace (Air2030), the modernization of ground forces or the further development of cyber capabilities.



The analysis and recommendations should be available by summer 2020. They should show how the procurement process could best be made more efficient in terms of time and costs.



The military must constantly adapt to the new challenges. This also means that the procurement of their equipment must evolve. Technologies are changing, and classical aerospace and ground agents are already being supplemented by digital and high-tech means, but often have much shorter development and life cycles. Among other things, this means that the procurement process must be as short as possible and as long as necessary so that procurements at the time of their delivery comply with the state of the art. Likewise, careful and efficient handling of taxpayers' money is still required.



Analysis of the procurement process



For this reason, the DDPS wants to analyze whether the procurement procedures for armaments meet the future challenges and whether they can possibly be improved in terms of efficiency. To answer this question, Deloitte Consulting AG has been commissioned to prepare an analysis with conclusions and recommendations by summer 2020.



The order volume awarded in the invitation procedure amounts to around 780,000 francs. The order was given by the DDPS chief in consultation with the chief of armaments and the chief of the army.



The scope of the external analysis ranges from procurement planning to the introduction of new systems and equipment. Above all, the procurement phase should be investigated. Among other things, it is about the processes and responsibilities and the internal provisions. The object of the analysis is not concrete, ongoing procurement projects.



Deloitte Consulting AG will carry out the work within the relevant organizations of the DDPS, listening to experts also provided by the DDPS. At the same time, within the DDPS, an internal core team has been commissioned to continuously review the findings from the analysis, to work out further questions and also to answer questions themselves.



For the internal support in the DDPS, an expert was called in to support and advise the DDPS in these tasks. This mandate was also awarded in the invitation procedure to Salem Consulting in the amount of 180,000 francs until the end of 2020.



Support group from politics, science and industry



In addition, the DDPS is advised by an external support group, which consists of representatives from politics, science and industry. The members of this group will soon be selected by Toni Eder, Secretary General of the DDPS.



