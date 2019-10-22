U.S. Wanting to Buy Fewer Chinooks Sees U.K., U.A.E. Buying More (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Oct. 22, 2019)

By Anthony Capaccio

Boeing Co. is close to selling 24 Chinook helicopters to the United Arab Emirates and the U.K., according to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, a move that may assuage U.S. lawmakers who have rejected his service’s plans to curtail its purchases of the aircraft.“I believe we will be the position here very shortly to take the next step for notification to Congress” of a proposed sale of 10 additional Chinooks to the U.A.E, with the U.K. likely to buy an additional 14, McCarthy said in an interview. “I’m personally involved with those efforts.”The Army’s proposed five-year budget plan, starting in the current fiscal year, called for saving $962 million from fiscal 2021 through 2024 by cutting 28 of 68 previously planned Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and shifting much of the money into two new reconnaissance and transport helicopter programs. Both House and Senate appropriations panels rejected that plan in their pending 2020 spending measures, but the fight will be rejoined next year.The Chinook cutback is the most controversial part of the Army’s budget strategy to cut as much as $31 billion from 186 existing programs through 2024 and to lower troop levels -- all to provide funds for new projects intended to position the service for a potential conventional conflict with Russia or China.McCarthy and senior Army leaders say the service already has 10% more of the latest model Chinook model than needed. (end of excerpt)-ends-