Ukrobronprom Cooperates with Law Enforcement Agencies in Investigation of Open Criminal Proceedings for Possible Thefts at DOS

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Oct. 17, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Ammunition for 152mm artillery is one of the products for which the Ukrainian state-owned defense holding company Ukroboronprom claims its own contracts have been cancelled and the work corruptly transferred to private companies. (UBP photo)

The state concern "Ukroboronprom" confirms the existence of instances of voluntary removal of state-owned defense enterprises from government defense orders in the interests of private companies.



The concern is ready to hand over to law enforcement authorities all the necessary materials and documents in the framework of investigations into possible criminal activities concerning the production and supply of 82mm mortars, armored military equipment "Dozor-B", as well as the development of production of ammunition of 152mm caliber for their supply to the military as part of import substitution programs.



All of these products can be manufactured by state-owned companies participating in the Concern, which are responsible for their quality and further service.



“Our enterprises have all the necessary facilities to provide the army with the necessary weapons and military equipment. The artificial redistribution of resources to fictitious firms leads not only to theft of budget funds, but also to the possibility of supplying weapons of dubious quality to the front. This is unacceptable - the military must receive good and capable equipment. We must provide them with the level of protection with which they will be able to defend the sovereignty of our state,” Ukroboronprom stated.



The concern also highlighted the professionalism of journalists helping to clean up the security and defense against corruption.



Ukroboronprom is ready to cooperate. We appeal to all investigative journalists, especially those who have been prevented from accessing the companies-members of the Concern for the conduct of your professional activity - the doors of our factories are now open! "



-ends-

