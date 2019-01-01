Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, Welcomes the Delivery of the First Two Modernized Atlantic 2 Maritime Patrol Aircraft

(Source: French Ministry of the Armed Forces; issued Oct. 24, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- The crew of the first refitted Atlantic 2 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (ATL2) today presented the new capabilities of the aircraft to the Minister of the Armed Forces during a 2-hour flight.



The Directorate General of Armament (DGA) this summer authorized the transfer of the first two ATL2 upgraded to the new Standard 6 to the naval base of Lann-Bihoué (Morbihan). This transfer marks the end of the development trials of the ATL2 modernization program.



In particular, to cope with the rise of the underwater threat in our areas of interest, the 2019-2025 military programming law extended the renovation program to 18 ATL2s compared to 15 as initially planned. The 18 refurbished aircraft will be delivered to the French Navy by 2024.



The ATL2 is a maritime patrol aircraft with a very large radius of action, primarily for the control of the air-sea environment through anti-submarine warfare and against surface ships, from the littoral zone to the open sea.



They can also provide support to air-land operations through their ability to conduct intelligence actions and ground strikes. The Navy currently operates 22 ATL2s, all based in Lann-Bihoué.



The ATL2 fleet modernization contract was awarded in late 2013 by the DGA, contracting authority to the manufacturers Dassault Aviation and Thales. It provides these aircraft with the equipment required to carry out their operational missions until they are withdrawn from service, scheduled for after 2030.



The upgrade to Standard 6 are carried out in parallel by Dassault Aviation (six upgrades, in addition to producing the prototype aircraft) and the Aeronautical Industry Service (SIAé) of the Ministry of the Armed Forces (11 work areas).



Beyond the treatment of obsolescence of an aircraft designed in the 1980s, the modernization focuses on the replacement of some equipment with state-of-the-art digital equipment: tactical computer, electro-optical sensors and acoustic systems, operator consoles and radar. In particular, the new Searchmaster radar benefits from the active antenna technology developed by Thales for the Rafale. Naval Group is also involved with the data processing software, as well as the SIAé for the modernization of the operator consoles.



The prototype and the first series aircraft arrived at Lann-Bihoué on July 18 and August 27 respectively in their final software version, have been thoroughly tested by an integrated team comprising the DGA Center of Expertise and Testing Flight Tests, the Navy’s naval aviation practical evaluation and reception service (CEPA / 10S) and Dassault Aviation.



The operational experimentation of the Navy, begun in Istres in parallel with the final test phases, continues in Lorient during the last contractual verifications carried out by the DGA for qualification. It aims to develop the tactics to best use the new capabilities of the aircraft.



The operational start-up of Standard 6 is scheduled for the end of 2021, after crew training, the conversion of a first batch of aircraft, and the delivery of the simulator on land for next-generation tactical training (SIMTAC NG). in progress under the leadership of the DGA.



-ends-

