Russia, Nigeria Sign Deal for Delivery of 12 MI-35 Attack Helicopters

(Source: Sputnik News; posted Oct. 23, 2019)

Russia and Nigeria have signed a contract for the delivery of 12 MI-35 attack helicopters, according to Anatoly Punchuk, Deputy Director, Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation (FSMTC). The deal was concluded during the Russia-Africa forum, currently ongoing in Russia's southern city of Sochi.



Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah earlier said that Russia had already delivered six Mi-35M attack helicopters to Nigeria under the contract, while the ways of securing the delivery of the remaining six were being discussed.



The signing of the deal comes as Russia and Eritrea signed an intergovernmental agreement outlining cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy use at the forum earlier today.



The inaugural Russia-Africa summit and business forum kicked off on 23 October in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi.



The event is co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi.



The two-day gathering is expected to result in the conclusion of trade, economic, and investment deals between Russia and the nations of the African continent.



The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.



-ends-

