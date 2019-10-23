Bahrain – Refurbishment of the Oliver Hazard Perry Class Ship, Ex Robert G. Bradley (FFG 49)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued October 23, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Bahrain to refurbish the Oliver Hazard Perry Class ship, ex Robert G. Bradley (FFG 49) with support for an estimated cost of $150 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on October 22, 2019.



The Government of Bahrain has requested refurbishment of the Oliver Hazard Perry Class ship, ex Robert G. Bradley (FFG 49), spares, support, training, publications, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated cost is $150 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important ally which is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key allies in the region with systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security.



The proposed sale will refurbish and support the grant transfer of the Oliver Hazard Perry Class ship, ex Robert G. Bradley (FFG 49), which was authorized for transfer under Public Law 115-232, Section 1020. Bahrain already operates another Oliver Hazard Perry Class ship. Bahrain will have no difficulty absorbing these defense articles and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor supporting the refurbishment has not yet been selected for this potential sale. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Bahrain.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



