The Navy Obfuscates On Shock Testing the $13 Billion USS Ford (excerpt)

(Source: Forbes Magazine; published Oct 23, 2019)

By Craig Hooper

It was Sec Nav Spencer who in Jan said Prez Trump ``can fire me'' if CVN-78's 11 elevators weren't ready in August. Three are installed -- Here we are today: SECNAV Spencer Rebutts Congressional Criticism of Ford Carrier Program https://t.co/FgmE4yy9Hr — Anthony Capaccio (@ACapaccio) October 23, 2019

In a normally quiet House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness hearing yesterday, a prepared Congressional Representative Elaine Luria held two Navy shipbuilding and vessel sustainment leaders to account, demanding–and often not getting–answers about the Navy’s Optimized Fleet Response Plan surface ship deployment scheme, the Navy’s carrier maintenance infrastructure, and the Navy’s brand-new $13 billion super-carrier, the troubled USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).It was a masterful performance by the first-term Congressional Representative from Virginia’s Second District, and it earned accolades from her peers on the Committee.The Representative was relentless. After calling the USS Ford little more than a multi-billion dollar “berthing barge” and pointedly reminding the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Vice Admiral Thomas Moore that he was, before being promoted to his current command, in charge of the USS Ford debacle between 2011 and 2016, Representative Luria pushed the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, James Geurts, to cough up data for future Congressional accountability.She noted, “I have asked several times from the Navy to have a specific schedule that takes into account the shock trials, the eventual deployment, and all the other pieces that need to go into place” for the troubled USS Ford to become an effective part of the U.S. Fleet.When Luria’s questioning began, Geurts was at his amiable best, saying that he had a schedule for the USS Ford, “I’ve got it here,” he said, patting a purple folder, “I’m happy to share it with you.” Then, as Representative Luria continued her cross-examination, he reversed course, saying, “we are re-looking at that full schedule in lieu of shock trials and working with the CNO to make sure we’ve got alignment between the CNO, the fleet, and myself in delivering all the elements of the ship for deployment. We should have that available to you when it’s available.” (end of excerpt)-ends-