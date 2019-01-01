Air Force Explore Opportunity Call

(Source: Air Force Research Laboratory; issued Sept. 26, 2019)

The Air Force Explore Opportunity Call seeks transformational Capability Ideas that address one of the following Functional Challenges and advance at least one of the five Strategic Capabilities outlined in the Air Force Science and Technology Strategy.Capability Idea submissions will be similar to that of a 2-3 page white paper and will require elements such as an idea maturation plan consisting of aggressive, short duration applied research and development efforts to assess the operational viability and demonstrate feasibility of transformational warfighter capabilities including their associated business and use cases.Idea Maturation Plans can demonstrate operational viability and feasibility of the Capability Idea through various approaches including, but not limited to: modeling & simulation, military utility experimentation, exercise participation, technical analysis, technology maturation, risk reduction activities, and subject matter expertise input.To guide these Capability Ideas, the Air Force is issuing a series of functional challenges beginning with the following three:-- In-Flight Rearming and Refueling-- Personnel Recovery Kit Delivery-- Vehicle Tracking Through Commercial ImageryThe Air Force envisions future scenarios in which runways on their forward main operating bases are destroyed shortly after aircraft have been sent on missions. One approach to keep operations flowing while the runways are being repaired may be to re-arm and refuel aircraft in flight. This may be required several times before landing at another operating location with functioning runways.The Air Force is interested in transformational Capability Ideas for in-flight rearming and refueling to preserve a competitive advantage and maintain operations in the future battlefield.-ends-