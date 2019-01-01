(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Oct. 24, 2019)

After 50 years, the Sikorsky CH-53 helicopters operated by the Israeli Air Force’s 'Yas'ur' Division has crossed the 10,000 flight hour limit designated by the manufacturer, and the CH-53K King Stallion and CH-47 Chinook will compete to replace them. (IAF photo)

50 years have passed since the first "Yas'ur" helicopters were integrated in the air force. Now, service members from the division told the IAF Site how it feels to operate such an experienced aircraft



A lot can happen in 50 years. The world as we know it today is fundamentally different to the world of 50 years ago – new technology, new leaders and new revolutions. Therefore, things that manage to stay relevant for half a century are especially impressive.



One of these things is the "Yas'ur" (CH-53), which first landed in Israel 50 years ago. It has been upgraded several times over the years, and original "Yas'ur" helicopters are still being utilized in wars and operations, transporting troops and participating in life-saving extractions.



"I recently flew in a three-helicopter formation. I looked at the other two helicopters and thought to myself, 'who would believe that a 50-year-old aircraft would make it this far", said Lt. Col. Y', Commander of the 118th ("Night Riders") Squadron. "This is incredibly significant. The 'Yas'ur' has a long history behind it, and helicopter #037, one of the first to arrive back in 1969, is still in operation".



Two Squadrons, Various Missions



On October 26, 1969, the first "Yas'ur" helicopters landed in Israel and were integrated by the 114th ("Night Leaders") Squadron, which operated the Super Frelon helicopter at the time. They were integrated into a designated department in the squadron. Nowadays, they are operated by the 114th and 118th Squadrons.



The helicopter's missions vary from evacuating casualties in civilian car crashes to clandestine far-away operations bearing a strategic influence on the state of Israel.



A main crewmember onboard the "Yas'ur" is the flight engineer. On the ground, they are responsible for maintaining the aircraft and preparing it for flight, while in the air they are combatants, commanding over the cargo hold and maneuvering a large variety of missions. "They are an inseparable part of the mission", emphasized Lt. Col. Y'.



Old/New



The helicopter's chassis has remained the same throughout the years, but most other parts have been replaced and upgraded, whether it be the engine, the rotor or the radio communication systems. "Certain indicators have remained the same, and are utilized alongside modern touchscreens", described Lt. Col. Y'. "The impressive synergy between old and new is what makes the helicopter carry out its missions as well as it does".



However, maintaining a 50-year-old aircraft is not simple. "This is a challenge which keeps us occupied on a daily basis", elaborated Maj. A', a technical officer at the 118th Squadron. "One of the reasons for this is the logistical lack of spare parts. We have to move certain parts from helicopter to helicopter in order to properly perform our duty and remain prepared for combat". Seeing as the aircraft is old and there are no spare parts, new parts are either imported from overseas or renewed in the air force's laboratories.



"The IAF's 'Yas'ur' Division has crossed the 10,000 flight hour limit designated by the manufacturer, which means we have to be incredibly professional and perform our maintenance work as well as possible. We came up with new modes of inspection in order to ensure that our aircraft are fit for flight".



There have also been several accidents during the helicopter's time in service, and these are a part of the division's legacy. "We keep these things close in our heritage. During the aircrews' instructional process, we ensure that they are aware of their history, in both operations and accidents. We learn from such events", said Lt. Col. H'.



Operational Necessity



Talks are currently being held regarding replacements for the experienced helicopter, but a decision has yet to have been made. "We all understand that this impressive machine needs to be replaced after so many years in service", concluded Lt. Col. Y'. "However, we still have missions to do, and we have to remain prepared for any potential scenarios".



-ends-

