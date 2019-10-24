Operating Overseas

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Oct 24, 2019)

An Israeli Air Force F-15I Eagle fighter takes off during the Exercise Cobra Warrior in the United Kingdom. (IAF photo)

Last week, the "Cobra Warrior" exercise – the first exercise held in the UK to feature the participation of the Israeli Air Force's Fighter Division – ended. Dozens of the force's service members took part in the exercise, performing their duty thousands of miles away from their familiar surroundings. How does a fighter squadron operate in a foreign country? Which challenges do the service members face? We talked to an operations clerk, a navigations clerk and a technician who participated in the exercise in order to find out.



Always in the Picture



The entirety of a squadron's data is stored with the operations clerks. They plan the squadron's daily schedule, and are the first to know about an event, in which case they scramble the aircrew members for operational activity. "The service members in the operations room work during both routine and combat situations, and are on standby at all hours of the day", said SSgt. Omer, an operations clerk at the 106th ("Tip of the Spear") Squadron, which operates the "Baz" (F-15) fighter jet.



During the exercise, the operations room functioned differently than it would during routine activity in Israel. "The squadron isn't operational during an exercise – that is, its goal is simply to train with other squadrons", elaborated SSgt. Omer, and said that training flights are different abroad as well: "We communicate differently and use a different language. We also have to synchronize everything we do with the control tower, the exercise's general operations room and additional factors in the airbase".



Every day during the "Cobra Warrior" exercise, the operations clerks had to relay flight details to the exercise directorate. "Everything was new and unfamiliar. For example, how do we report a malfunction in the aircraft and request assistance? In Israel, these things are familiar to us", elaborated SSgt. Omer. "When I arrived here, the first thing I did was make sure that I was synchronized with all involved".



Tech Work



No sortie can be performed without a technician to prepare and maintain the aircraft. Performing maintenance work in a base that doesn't operate fighter jets – while also including different topography and weather than those in Israel – is a challenging mission.



"We work in open air. A day can start off warm, and suddenly it would start pouring. This requires us to change the way we operate", said Sgt. Maj. Yonatan, responsible for munitions in the 106th Squadron.



"The environment here is totally different to that in Israel. When the aircraft first arrived we didn't know where to place them - the airbase wasn't built for the 'Baz'. In Israel, we're used to placing the aircraft in hardened aircraft shelters in ways we couldn't place them in the UK", explained Sgt. Maj. Yonatan. "We tried many different variations until we found the appropriate solution for the aircraft".



During the exercise, the technical crews had to manage several malfunctions. "We had complex malfunctions such as engine errors. The crew prepared the aircraft within 3-4 hours – this work usually takes much longer", Sgt. Maj. Yonatan explained.



Challenging Exercise



The navigations clerk is responsible for preparing flight materials utilized by the aircrews. "If the aircrews want to know their ETA at a certain destination or how much fuel is required, they talk to us", said SSgt. Y', a navigations clerk at the 106th Squadron. Sgt. M', a navigations clerk at the 133rd ("Knights of the Twin Tail") Squadron elaborated: "We establish flight paths and lay down points necessary for the aircrews in their performed scenarios, during both training and operational activity".



The navigations clerks' job requires computerized maps. In an overseas exercise, however, they are required to use regular maps. "In Israel, we have all the systems we need and we know the areas and the flight paths. It's different here. Not all our systems are available, and we have to perform our work manually and mark coordinates on physical maps, which is a more challenging job", elaborated M'.



As part of the exercise, the navigations clerks also had to plan up coordinates for international crews, such as the Italians and Germans. "It makes us look at things differently. I work not only with the IAF's aircrews, but with aircrews from all around the world", said M' with a smile.



All personnel were chosen carefully, seeing as they were those representing the IAF and the State of Israel in the exercise. "Representing our country in an exercise like this makes me proud. Seeing the countries' cooperation is an interesting, enriching experience", concluded SSgt. Y'.



