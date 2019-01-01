Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 24, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp., Marietta, Georgia, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $12,437,030 undefinitized contractual action contract for C-130-J support.



The contract will provide long term sustainment (LTS) for France's C-130-J aircraft.



Critical components of LTS support include program management support; spares, supply support services; support equipment; diminishing manufacturing sources, sustaining engineering services, sustaining engineering/technical services, field services representatives (FRS), logistics service representatives, contract field team, FSR deployment/travel, technical order updates; technical order print and distribution; country standard time compliance technical orders; depot maintenance; aircraft modifications; and data and configuration management programs.



Work will be performed at Marietta, Georgia; and at French air bases, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 1, 2023.



This award is the result of a sole source acquisition and is 100% foreign military sales. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,487,391 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8553-20-C-0001).



