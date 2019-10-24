Air Force Demonstrates Rocket Engine Preburner for Advanced Liquid Rocket Engines

(Source: US Air Force; issued October 24, 2019)

The Air Force Research Laboratory successfully tested a state-of-the-art rocket engine preburner to elevate the U.S. technology base for high performance oxygen-rich staged combustion, developed by Aerojet Rocketdyne. (USAF photo)

EDWARDS AFB, Calif. --- The Air Force Research Laboratory has successfully tested a state-of-the-art rocket engine preburner to elevate the U.S. technology base for high-performance oxygen-rich staged combustion.



The preburner was designed, developed and tested under the AFRL Hydrocarbon Boost program with prime contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne and supported by the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. Testing was conducted at NASA Stennis Space Center facilities.



The HCB preburner success was a culmination of two decades of AFRL research into oxygen-rich staged combustion to advance the high performance, robust and reusable domestic rocket engine technologies.



The preburner harnesses energy to power other engine systems and is subject to extreme oxygen environments that conventional metals cannot survive. The HCB preburner is the highest pressure rocket combustor ever tested in the U.S.



“The HCB preburner pushed the boundaries of these extreme conditions and redefined state-of-the-art for these challenging systems,” said Dr. Shawn Phillips, AFRL Aerospace Systems Directorate chief of rocket propulsion.



AFRL used advanced technologies, such as super-nickel alloys for high-strength and burn resistance. Leveraging lessons from the HCB sub-scale preburner test campaign was key to achieving this successful test.



The HCB test article was highly instrumented to understand the technology trade space, rather than the development of a point design for operational use. This approach allowed AFRL researchers to study fundamental technical issues hindering engine development efforts today, such as combustion stability and thermal management.



Air Force ownership of the HCB preburner design, hardware and test data enables this foundational knowledge base to be directly applied to new engine design tools, academic research and transitioned across U.S. industry for future engine development efforts or block upgrades.





AFRL’s Rocket Propulsion Division at Edwards Air Force Base, California, has played a key role in advancing rocket engine technologies for the nation, since 1952. Nearly every liquid rocket engine developed in the U.S. traces its roots to these AFRL technologies and experimental demonstrations.



