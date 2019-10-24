Supply of Troops of the Southern Military District with Modern Samples of Equipment and Arms Exceeds 60 Percent

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 24, 2019)

Deputy Defence Minister General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov when summing up the results of a comprehensive audit of the Southern Military District, said that the share of modern weapons and military equipment in the district’s troops is 64 percent.



“Based on the results of the audit, it was established that the supply of equipment and weapons to the district’s troops is more than 98 percent, while the share of modern equipment has been brought up to 64 percent. The supply of repair kits, spare parts and accessories for military equipment has been increased by 20 percent. The servicemen of the District are fully provided with all kinds of allowances for the rear services", - Dmitry Bulgakov said.



Earlier, the Deputy Minister checked the progress of improvement of military towns of the Republic of Crimea.



"Special attention is paid to the repair of military camps barracks, kindergartens, hospitals, improvement of local areas. The provision of decent social and living conditions of military personnel is our highest priority. It is necessary to create such conditions in which servicemen should think about service issues, and not about household, which should be taken care of by the command", - Dmitry Bulgakov stressed.



In the course of the work of the integrated commission, nine military command and control units, 78 formations, military units, ships and organizations, as well as military commissariats, military medical institutions and units of the federal state budgetary institution “Central Housing and Communal Administration” were inspected.



"Despite the complexity and versatility of the tasks facing the district, the governing bodies, formations, military units and ships are ready to solve the tasks set for them", - the Deputy Defence Minister stressed.



