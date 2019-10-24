MoD Discloses Two Crashes of British Reaper Drones in FoI Response (excerpt)

(Source: Drone Wars UK; issued Oct 24, 2019)

In a response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request from Drone Wars UK, the MoD has revealed that two British Reaper drones have crashed since January 2015. The first, ZZ201, crashed on landing in October 2015 when its landing gear collapsed. The MoD has told us previously that this airframe was in the US, awaiting decommissioning due to – MoD press officers told Jane’s – the fact that it was near the end of its viable flying life. It did not mention then that the aircraft had crash landed.Ten months later, a British Reaper ran off the runway at a base in the Middle East and was damaged. More than three years later it is still awaiting repair at a General Atomics facility in California.The MoD refuses to disclose where British Reapers, flying operations over Iraq and Syria since 2014, are based but it is believed to be Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait.A British Reaper crashed mid-flight in Afghanistan in April 2008 and the downed drone was subsequently bombed by a Harrier jet. Two other Reapers have been involved in accidents but repaired. (end of excerpt)-ends-