China Has ‘Concerning’ Leads Over U.S. in Tech, Defense Department Official Says (excerpt)

(Source: Wall Street Journal; published Oct. 23, 2019)

By Heather Somerville

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. --- The U.S. is trailing China in numerous critical technologies, making the role of the private tech sector more important than ever to American national and economic security, a Defense Department official said Wednesday.Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, a branch of the Pentagon, said that while the U.S. has a lead in certain technologies, the list of tech where China has the edge is extensive, including: 5G cellular networks, drones, batteries, hypersonic systems, wind and solar energy, as well as cryptocurrency.The U.S. government and the military, for example, often use drones from Chinese company DJI Technology Co.“A number of them are concerning from a national-security standpoint,” Mr. Brown said.And even with the technologies where the U.S. is ahead, the lead isn’t “insurmountable,” Mr. Brown said during the WSJ Tech Live conference here.Mr. Brown said a lack of U.S. government investment is part of the problem. Sixty years ago, most of the country’s technology innovation was supported by the military, he said. But the government’s investment has been on a steady decline since the 1960s.That leaves technology for defense and weapons systems, and humanitarian and disaster relief, to Silicon Valley, said Mr. Brown.Tensions between Washington and Silicon Valley can make such a marriage difficult. Employees at large companies such as Alphabet Inc. ’s Google have opposed working on technology that could be used in combat, and startups worry about the bureaucracy of doing business with the Pentagon and losing out on more lucrative commercial deals. Last year, Google pulled out of a project to help the U.S. military improve aerial-drone imagery after an uproar from employees. (end of excerpt)-ends-