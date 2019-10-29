S-400 Division and Pantsir-S Battery of the Russian Aerospace Forces [Deployed] to Serbia

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defense; issued Oct. 24, 2019)

Russian Army S-400 and Pantsir-S air-defense systems were airlifted from Russia to Serbia, where they took part in the bilateral Slavic Shield 2019 air-defense exercises.

The S-400 division and the Pantsir-S battery of the Russian Aerospace Forces have been transferred to Serbia, where they will take part in the exercise on the territory of a foreign state for the first time.



Russian Air Defense units with anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 and anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S" were transferred by military transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force to the territory of Serbia to participate in the second stage of the joint Russian-Serbian air defense exercise "Slavic shield – 2019".



As part of the exercise, the Russian S-400 division and the Pantsir-S battery will be deployed on the territory of a Serbian air base and will be part of the joint Russian-Serbian mixed group of air defense forces and means, which will work out practical actions for the air defense of the protected area. During the exercise, Russian and Serbian air defense units will jointly perform tasks to detect, block and eliminate mock cruise missiles of the mock enemy.





For reference:

Russian-Serbian air defense exercise "Slavic shield-2019" is held for the first time and consists of two stages. During the exercise, the issues of interaction and joint combat use of air defense units of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation and the air force of the air defense of the Republic of Serbia are being worked out.



The first stage of the Russian-Serbian air defense exercise "Slavic shield-2019" was held in September this year in the Astrakhan region. The second stage is planned to be held from 23 to 29 October 2019 in the territory of the Republic of Serbia.



