KC-46 Officially Begins Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (excerpt)

(Source: Air Force Magazine; posted Oct 23, 2019)

By Brian Everstine and John A. Tirpak

The Air Force’s KC-46 program has officially moved the new tanker into its initial operational test and evaluation phase, a delayed step that will certify whether the plane can handle its key missions.“IOT&E will test the KC-46’s effectiveness, suitability, and mission capability toward accomplishing its three primary mission sets: aerial refueling, cargo/passenger operations, and aeromedical evacuation,” the service said in an Oct. 23 statement. “The Air Force continues to test the new weapon system, while Boeing corrects identified deficiencies in parallel, as the most expeditious means of achieving full operational capability.”Boeing has delivered 22 of the aircraft to McConnell AFB, Kan.; Altus AFB, Okla.; and Pease ANGB, N.H. The aircraft was conducting pre-test work when multiple “category one” deficiencies arose. Those largely involve the aircraft’s remote vision system, as well as a problem with cargo locks that have limited the KC-46’s ability to carry passengers and cargo.“Air Force leadership remains concerned with Boeing’s slow progress resolving issues limiting the KC-46’s operational capability and continues to work with Boeing to ensure the KC-46 meets all essential mission requirements,” the service said.Industry sources have suggested USAF could start IOT&E and save time by scheduling tests that don’t involve air refueling or cargo transport, such as flight evaluations, navigation, and connectivity. (end of excerpt)-ends-