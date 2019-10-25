US Suspends Cooperation on Jet Engine Tech

(Source: Hindustan Times; published Oct 25, 2019)

By Rahul Singh

NEW DELHI --- India and the United States have suspended cooperation on jet engine technology under the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) that seeks to deepen bilateral cooperation and identify opportunities for sharing of high-end defence technologies, a senior Pentagon official revealed on Thursday.



The US export controls is one of the reasons for dropping the cooperation on jet engine technology, she said.



Under the 2012 DTTI, India and the US set up joint working groups (JWGs) for cooperation on aircraft carriers and jet engine technology.



“The original project (jet engine technology) we have is suspended right now but we are talking about other potential engine working groups. We could not come to an understanding of what exportable technologies will be useful to India and we did run into a challenge in terms of US export controls,” said Ellen Lord, the US undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.



She was interacting with a small group of reporters after holding talks with secretary (defence production) Subhash Chandra at the 9th DTTI group meeting held here. She said there was an enormous amount of aircraft technology that India and the US could work on together. “I know that in the past, there have been frustrations with progress under DTTI, but I can assure you that we are making considerable progress.”



She said the two sides had come a long way since the JWG format began in 2015. “The JWG co-chairs are working hard to show progress on current projects and identify new ones. The technologies that they are discussing are significant...”



She also said that India and the US had agreed to a joint statement of intent (SOI) that would deepen defence technology cooperation and interoperability consistent with shared national security interests.



Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd), additional director general, Centre for Air Power Studies, said, “It would have been over optimistic to expect the Americans to give us high-end engine technology — no one parts with such strategic know-how. We must go for realistic technologies that we lack -- and there are many such techs which the US can give.”



India-US Poised to Achieve Tangible Results Under DTTI Deliberations

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 24, 2019)

As part of Indo-US Bilateral Defence Cooperation, the 9th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) meeting was held between the delegations of India and the United States here today.



The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Subhash Chandra and Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment of the United States Ms. Ellen M Lord. These meetings are held to bring leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment.



The Joint Working Groups, established under DTTI to progress mutually agreed projects for the Armed Forces, provided status update during the meeting. Engagement with the industry remains a key focus of DTTI for both the sides and measures to achieve this goal were also discussed.



A significant achievement of the meeting was the signing of ‘Statement of Intent’ with respect to key deliverables in the near, medium and long terms. This will assist in bringing sustained focus on some of the projects and signal commitment of both sides towards continued collaboration on mutually beneficial issues.



Speaking on the occasion, Shri Subhash Chandra said that while DTTI has been an ongoing process, both sides were now poised to actually achieve tangible outcomes. The shared values that form the bedrock of stable relations between the two sides have led to deepening of defence ties. The Government of India remains committed to continually engage with the US government and facilitate cooperation between the defence industries of both nations.



Ms Ellen Lord said that the US National Defence Strategy envisages strengthening defence alliances and partnerships. The DTTI has now matured enough where its varied activities could be translated into accomplishments. She added that the interface of the industry with DTTI would provide necessary fillip to various projects under consideration.



