Italian Army Completes Tactical Activity in Qatar

(Source: Italian Army; issued Oct 25, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Azerospace.com)

Italian Army Ariete C1 tanks deployed to Qatar as part of an 800-man battlegroup for a long-range deployment exercise with the Qatari Army. (IT MoD photo)

[VIDEO]: this is the most important fire drill of the Italian Army has been set up for many years in joint exercise with Qatar Emiri Land Forces>800 of Italian soldiers with 15 Ariete MBTs, 32 Lince armored vehicles, 22 Dardo and Freccia IFVs and PZH 2000 self-propelled howitzers pic.twitter.com/S29uT8nGoF — Abdulmoiz (@abdulmoiz1990) October 20, 2019

The complex tactical activity, carried out in the presence of the Chief of Defense Staff, General Enzo Vecciarelli, the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Salvatore Farina and the highest local military authorities, saw the use of about 800 Italian soldiers, 1,200 Qatari soldiers and over 250 combat and logistics vehicles.Beginning on September 12, following carefully coordinated planning between the two nations and through a complex logistic operation, Italy deployed a battle group over a distance of 3,800 to the training area of the Al Galail, a town south of the capital Doha.This area’s characteristics make it suitable for carrying out exercises which, because of the number of tracked and wheeled vehicles deployed and the volume of gunfire, would be impossible to carry out in training areas on Italian territory.In this way the forces of the Battle Group, organized according to the multi-domain approach, have demonstrated different operational capabilities, thus managing to maximize the combat power and verify the level of cooperation and interoperability of the command and control systems of the two armies.Furthermore, as part of the training activities developed by Italian personnel, some of the skills that will be placed in high readiness for NATO have also been tested. The final exercise, carried out at the end of a joint training cycle lasting about a month, involved a firepower demonstration of all the weapon systems used. In particular, the Italian heavy infantry team of the Task Force, based on the 1st Bersaglieri regiment and composed of about 300 soldiers, used VCC 80 Dardo tracked vehicles, C1 Ariete tanks, VBM Freccia wheeled armored vehicles, 120 mm and 81 mm mortars and Lynx Multirole Light Tactical Vehicles (VTLM).Also present on the ground were assets including snipers, a Raven team, Milan and Spike anti-tank missiles, Army Special Forces target designation teams, engineers and related vehicles of the latest generation, such as the Orso VTMM in different configurations, logistical support vehicles, combat engineer tanks and ambulances. To complete the deployment, FH70 towed howitzers, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (G-MLRS) and PZH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, the latest generation of artillery with the possibility of using GPS-guided long-range munitions, capable of hitting smaller targets while limiting collateral damage.This context confirmed the professional versatility of the men and women of the Italian Army, who are ready to operate in situations of extreme environmental factors, and capable of using modern command and control systems even in technologically degraded conditions.The NASR 19 exercise, which ended on October 27th, represents an important multinational training opportunity, allowing the consolidation of the technical-tactical procedures of the units deployed by the Italian Army and the Qatari Army and framed in a strategic scenario increasingly influenced by multiple dynamics and in continuous evolution.In recent days, the Italian contingent, led by the "Garibaldi" Bersaglieri Brigade, conducted the main phase together with the personnel of the 2nd Army Brigade of Qatar.-ends-