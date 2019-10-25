Solomons' Government Vetoes Chinese Attempt to Lease an Island (excerpt)

(Source: The Guardian; published October 25, 2019)





The deal between the Solomons’ Central Province and the state-owned China Sam Group was “unlawful, unenforceable and must be terminated with immediate effect”, prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said in a statement.



It said the provincial government did not have the power to negotiate the agreement for Tulagi island, which has the type of deep-water harbour coveted by the military.



In addition, it said China Sam did not have foreign investor status in the Solomons and no deal could be finalised without the approval of attorney-general John Muria.



“It is settled practice that all agreements involving the Solomon Islands government, which includes the provincial governments, must be vetted by the attorney-general before it is executed,” the statement said.



“The agreement was not vetted by the Attorney General’s chambers before signing.” (end of excerpt)





(ends)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper on Chinese Effort to Lease the Island of Tulagi

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 25, 2019)

''I want to applaud the decision of the Solomon Islands attorney general to invalidate the Chinese effort to lease the island of Tulagi for 75 years. This is an important decision to reinforce sovereignty, transparency, and the rule of law.



Many nations in the Pacific have discovered far too late that Chinese use of economic and military levers to expand their influence often is detrimental to them and their people.''



-ends-

