India to Deploy Naval Aircraft at France’s La Réunion for Joint Surveillance Mission (excerpt)

(Source: The Wire; posted Oct. 27, 2019)

NEW DELHI --- Within the first few months of 2020, India will deploy a naval aircraft at France’s reunion island as part of join surveillance mission with France in the southern Indian Ocean.This was revealed by the French President Emmanuel Macron during his first presidential visit to the French overseas territories earlier this week. This has been partly a consequence of a larger political understanding between India and France to have closer maritime cooperation in the southern Indian Ocean, where it administers the islands of La Réunion, Mayotte and the French Southern and Atlantic Lands.Macron, who arrived at La Réunion on October 23, was greeted with calls of protests which are part of a year-old strike by trade unions over the faltering economy.Therefore, a key highlight of Macron’s island travels was his speech at the “Choose La Reunion” forum which aimed to bring in investment and link to business chains in Africa and the Indian subcontinent. India’s minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan took a business delegation to the forum for the first time.In his speech in French at the business forum, Macron laid out the strategic importance of Reunion in the Indian Ocean and the need to position it within the axis of the African and Indian subcontinent.“We are working very closely with India. In the first quarter of 2020, a patrol aircraft from the Indian Navy will deployed at La Reunion to participate in surveillance missions,” said Macron, as per a translation of his remarks. (end of excerpt)-ends-