Danish Military Contributions to the Sahel Region

(Source: Danish Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 24, 2019)

Today the Danish Parliament approved the Danish Government’s proposal to strengthen the Danish military contributions to the Sahel region.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod said: “It is important for Denmark that we contribute to the stability of Europe’s neighbouring regions. Terrorism and instability in the Sahel is a threat to our common security. Today, the Danish Parliament has expressed its broad support to my Government’s proposal to strengthen our military contribution to the Sahel. Our enhanced military engagement will supplement our current, strong stabilization and development efforts in the region.”



Minister of Defence Trine Bramsen said: “With these Danish military contributions, we are contributing to provide stability and security in the region and these efforts are necessary in order ensure that areas in the region do not come under the control of extremists, traffickers or other criminals. With the new contributions we underline our wish and our ability to contribute – also under difficult circumstances – in close cooperation with our European allies.”



Facts about the new Danish military contributions to the Sahel



The new Danish military deployments to the Sahel consist of contributions to both the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, and the French-led counterterrorism mission in the Sahel, Operation Barkhane.



To MINUSMA, Denmark will send a C130J-transport aircraft including up to 65 persons for six months from mid-November 2019. The Danish aircraft will be transporting personnel and material across MINUSMA’s area of operation in Mali. Denmark will also deploy up to 10 persons to an intelligence unit within MINUSMA, whose task is to help strengthen the mission’s situational awareness and increase the security of MINUSMA forces.



In regards to Operation Barkhane Denmark will deploy two EH-101 transport helicopters including up to 70 persons as well as 1-2 staff officers. The helicopter contribution will be transporting personnel and material in Operation Barkhane’s area of operations (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauretania, and Niger) and conduct reconnaissance tasks to gather information.



