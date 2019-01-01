Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 25, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $148,417,608 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0301) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0008).



This order procures durability testing support for the certification of the F-35B aircraft variant to a minimum of 8,000 flight hours/30-year service life in support of the Marine Corps and non-Department of Defense participants.



The effort includes the test article configuration, the test article build, the test plan, the testing itself, and teardown and analysis.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (65%); Palmdale, California (25%); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (10%), and is expected to be completed in July 2032.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $6,083,023 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



