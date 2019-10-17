Undersecretary Tofalo at Cameri with His Polish Colleague

(Source: Italian Ministry of Defense; issued October 17, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Italian Undersecretary of Defense Angelo Tofalo (R) welcomes Polish Undersecretary for Defense Marek Łapiński to the Italian Final Assembly and Check-out facility at Cameri, on the day when the 100th wingset built there by Leonardo was completed. (IT MoD photo)

ROME --- Today in Cameri, Italian Undersecretary for Defense Angelo Tofalo met Polish Undersecretary for Defense Marek Łapiński, in charge of procurement, on the occasion of a visit by a Polish delegation to the Final Assembly and Check-Out (FACO) facility which forms the core of Italy’s participation in the F-35 program.



For Undersecretary Tofalo it was "an important opportunity to show and make Poland aware of the potential of an Italian company highly specialized in the assembly and maintenance of 5th-generation aircraft."



Poland’s defense ministry, with a view to modernizing its fleet, is evaluating the acquisition of a significant number of combat aircraft. "If Poland were to proceed with the purchase and award it to our factories, we would increase production, generating economic benefits for the country,” adding that “this would make the most of the potential of a center at the leading edge of technology and know-how."



"The FACO facility in Cameri is the only center in Europe for assembly, final verification and maintenance of 5th-generation combat aircraft," Tofalo said. "it therefore represents an extremely important industrial capability. Its more than one thousand employees, all highly specialized personnel, induce considerable economic benefits". Over the years, Italy has consolidated its dialogue with Poland through institutional channels, thanks to cooperation in the military sector, and industrial channels, that show favorable signs. Exactly one year ago, on 17 October 2018, Undersecretary Tofalo visited for the first time the Cameri FACO, which ensures very high production standards, equal to those of other sites overseas, and with the same costs.



On Italy's participation in the program, the Under-Secretary added: "As already reiterated by Minister [Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo] Guerini, Defense has the responsibility to keep our military instrument both efficient and effective in order to satisfy our operational needs. Our task today is to decide on the commitment for the next three years, based on the national financial framework."



