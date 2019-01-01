Keeping 4th-Gen Fighters in the Game: A-10s, F-15s, and F-16s aren’t giving up the fight (excerpt)

(Source: Air Force Magazine; posted Oct 2019

By John A. Tirpak

An F-16 releases a flare over Iraq. The F-16, like other US combat aircraft, has had countless capability upgrades, patches, and life-extension modification since joining the fleet 40 years ago, and this looks to continue despite F-35 deliveries. (USAF photo)

The Air Force planned for a fighter force comprised mostly of stealthy, networked, and hyper-situationally aware F-22 and F-35 fighters. But the premature termination of the F-22, delays with the F-35, and decades of anemic investment mean USAF will have to rely on its 1980s-era fourth-generation jets for many years to come.To keep its A-10s, F-15s, and F-16s combat-relevant and capable, the Air Force is strengthening their fatigued structures and buying avionics that will let them get close to the battle. To strike deep, USAF is buying stealthy standoff missiles to keep them in the game.“Fourth generation … will be with us into the 2030s,” USAF Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein told Air Force Magazine in a recent interview. That’s a major challenge in executing the National Defense Strategy, because the fighter fleet “is the oldest it’s ever been,” on average, while competitor air defenses continue to improve, and adversary air fleets bulge with new airframes.Even adding 48 or 60 new F-35s per year doesn‘t chip away much at the 28-year average age of the fighter fleet. To bring that number down to something manageable, the service needs to buy 72 new airframes annually, and the F-35 production line hasn’t spun up to that level yet.“At 48, 72, or even 100” new fighters a year, “we’re going to have a mix of fourth- and fifth-gen … for a long time,” said Air Combat Command chief Gen. James M. Holmes in August. “I think that was always a reality.”Click here or on the image above to view Air Force Magazine's infographic as a full-size PDF. Teaser graphic: Dashton Parham/staff.The ratio of 4th-to-5th-gen aircraft in the fighter force is 82 percent to 18 percent, said retired USAF Lt. Gen. David A. Deptula, dean of AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. “Not all contingencies will require fifth-generation capability,” he added. “Fourth generation will suffice in relatively permissive airspace.” But, “the Air Force needs to maintain air superiority across the spectrum of conflict.”At Air Force Materiel Command’s Life Cycle Industry Days in June, Brig. Gen. Heath A. Collins, program executive officer for fighters and bombers, said the Air Force is investing in an expansive program of aircraft modifications for its existing fighters. He said in the year leading up to his presentation, 221 modifications were performed on the A-10; 970 on F-15s; and 281 on F-16s. To accelerate the improvement of older fighters, Collins said AFMC is trying to integrate new information technologies and tools, upgrade its facilities, and hire new talent as rapidly as possible.The four fourth-gen fighters are collectively getting $15.9 billion worth of new investment over the next five years, not including regular repair and maintenance or the purchase of new F-15EXs included in the 2020 budget.“And so, what do you do to keep those [fourth-gen] airplanes relevant and useful?” Holmes said. “We have plans.” (end of excerpt)-ends-