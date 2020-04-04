Future USS Delaware Delivered to the Navy

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Oct. 28, 2019)

The future USS Delaware (SSN 791) during her sea trials during the summer. She is the eighth and final Virginia-class Block III submarine (HII photo)

WASHINGTON --- The Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Delaware (SSN 791), the 18th submarine of the Virginia class, Oct. 25.



"Delaware's delivery marks the culmination of millions of man-hours of work by thousands of people across this country to bring the world's foremost undersea asset to the fleet," said Capt. Christopher Hanson, Virginia Class Submarine program manager. "This next-generation attack submarine provides the Navy with the capabilities required to maintain the nation's undersea superiority."



Delaware is the eighth and final Virginia class block III submarine. The ship began construction in 2013 and is scheduled to be commissioned on April 4, 2020.



Compared to blocks I and II of the class, block III submarines feature a redesigned bow replacing 12 individual vertical launch tubes with two large-diameter Virginia Payload Tubes, each capable of launching six Tomahawk cruise missiles. The design also incorporates a water-backed large-aperture bow sonar array in place of the traditional air-backed spherical array. These, among other design changes, reduced the submarines' acquisition cost while maintaining their outstanding warfighting capabilities.



Delaware is the seventh ship to bear the name of "The First State." The first Delaware served in the American Revolution, the second in the Quasi-War with France. The third was burned to prevent her from falling into the hands of the Confederate navy. The fourth served blockading duties through the end of the Civil War. Little is known about the fifth, other than that she was a screw steamer that began life with another name before being renamed Delaware on May 15, 1869. The sixth Delaware was a battleship commissioned April 4, 1910, that served in the Atlantic and Caribbean. During World War I, she provided convoy escort and participated in allied naval exercises. She was decommissioned Nov. 10, 1923.



Virginia-class submarines are built to operate in the world's littoral and deep waters while conducting anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations forces support; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; irregular warfare and mine warfare missions. Their inherent stealth, endurance, mobility and firepower enable them to support five of the six Maritime Strategy core capabilities -- sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence.



Newport News Shipbuilding Division Delivers Virginia-Class Submarine Delaware (SSN 791) to U.S. Navy

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries; issued Oct 28, 2019)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division on Friday delivered the newest fast-attack submarine to the U.S. Navy.



Delaware (SSN 791), which successfully completed sea trials earlier this month, is the ninth Virginia-class submarine to be delivered by Newport News and the 18th built as part of the teaming agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat.



“Like the last two submarines we delivered to the Navy, Delaware has received some of the highest quality scores since the Virginia-class program began,” said Dave Bolcar, Newport News’ vice president of submarine construction. “Our team of shipbuilders continues to perform at a high level, and nothing makes us prouder than delivering one of the most mission-ready submarines to the fleet.”



The submarine is the second ship to be named for the country’s first state, the first being the dreadnought battleship USS Delaware (BB 28), which was delivered by Newport News in 1910.



More than 10,000 shipbuilders from Newport News and Electric Boat have participated in Delaware’s construction since the work began in September 2013. The submarine was christened by Jill Biden, the former Second Lady of the United States and the ship’s sponsor, during a ceremony in October 2018.



The future USS Delaware (SSN 791) will be commissioned next year.





Tripoli Completes Acceptance Trials

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Oct. 28, 2019)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. --- The future USS Tripoli (LHA 7) completed acceptance trials when she returned to the Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)-Ingalls Shipbuilding Division's shipyard following three days underway in the Gulf of Mexico.



During the underway, the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey performed a rigorous evaluation on all of the ship's major systems including propulsion, communications, navigation, combat systems, and aviation capabilities.



"The capability that our large deck amphibs bring to the fight is tremendous," said Tom Rivers, amphibious warfare program manager for Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "Their ability to embark Joint Strike Fighters and MV-22 Osprey enable this versatile platform to increase the lethality of our expeditionary warfighters."



Tripoli is the second ship of the America (LHA 6) class, built to facilitate forward presence and power projection. LHA 7 is the last Flight 0 ship planned for construction and features an enlarged hangar deck, realignment and expansion of the aviation maintenance facilities, an increase in available stowage for parts and support equipment, and increased aviation fuel capacity. LHA 8 will be the first Flight I ship, reincorporating a well deck to enhance expeditionary warfighting capabilities while maintaining the principal aviation characteristics of the Flight 0 ships.



"There's been a lot of hard work accomplished to get LHA 7 to this point", said Capt. Nathan Schneider, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Gulf Coast. "The team's focus is now on delivering the LHA 7 to the fleet in the best possible condition, fully capable and ready to deploy if called upon."



LHA 7 incorporates gas turbine propulsion plant, zonal electrical distribution, and fuel-efficient electric auxiliary propulsion systems first installed on USS Makin Island (LHD 8). LHA 7 is 844 feet in length, has a displacement of approximately 45,000 long tons and is capable of operating at speeds of over 20 knots.



HII's Pascagoula shipyard is also currently in production on Bougainville (LHA 8), the guided missile destroyers Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), and amphibious transport dock ships, Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29).



