Defence Forces Continue to Upgrade Pasi Armoured Personnel Carriers

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 28, 2019)

The Finnish Ministry of Defense has approved the upgrade of 139 XA-180 Pasi wheeled armored personnel carriers. Designed and built by Patria, the vehicles will all be upgraded by 2022, and then remain in service into the 2040s. (Finnish Army photo)

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen has authorised, on 28 October 2019, the Defence Forces Logistics Command to procure supplementary life-cycle upgrades from the Finnish Patria Land Oy for XA-180 armoured personnel carriers (Pasi) as of the beginning of 2020.



Life-cycle upgrades will be used to modernise 139 XA-180 armoured personnel carriers. Modernisation ensures that the capability, condition and technical life cycle of the armoured personnel carriers will extend into the 2040s.



Their electric systems will be upgraded, power transmission components will be improved and suspension and external coating will be renewed. Seats with security belts will also be installed in the vehicles.



The employment impact of the operation in Finland is approximately 170 person-years and its total value including VAT is approximately EUR 35 million. The number of person-years is divided as follows: Kanta-Häme region 50%, Pirkanmaa region 40%, and the rest of Finland 10%.



While continuing the life-cycle upgrade that started in 2014, the procurement is related to the National Defence Development Programme that aims at developing the mobility of troops. Upgrades are scheduled for 2020–2022.



