Australia's Submarines in the National Interest

(Source: Prime Minister of Australia; issued October 26, 2019)

Australia’s submarine capability is an essential component of our defence force. As the Indo-Pacific region experiences a new era of strategic competition, our submarine fleet is vital in keeping Australians safe and our sea lanes open.



Today our fleet of six Collins Class submarine incorporates the most advanced technology of any conventional submarines.



Three of the six submarines are consistently available for tasking as it attends to its most solemn duty – the protection of the nation and our people.



This cannot be achieved without the skills, courage and professionalism of our hard-working submariners.



Today we thanked the men and women of the Royal Australian Navy, at HMAS Stirling in Perth.



Being a submariner is no easy job. We ask our people who protect our nation to spend long periods of time away from their families, and they often can’t talk about what they do.



But it is also a highly rewarding career, working around the world on one of our best navy assets with a crew of great mates.



As the Morrison Government delivers our $90 billion Naval Shipbuilding Plan, the largest regeneration of the Navy since the Second World War, we will be building 57 naval vessels in Australia, by Australian workers, with Australian steel.



These vessels will be the backbone of the ADF’s maritime capability and will generate 15,000 new jobs across defence industry, from diesel fitters to electricians and carpenters.



The Navy has been an integral part of the nation it has served with great distinction for over a century.



We are rebuilding our fleet and transforming our navy to ensure a potent capability for whatever challenges this century brings our nation.



-ends-

