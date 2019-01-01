Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 28, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $7,027,643,109 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-reimbursable contract (N00019-17-C-0001).



This modification provides for the procurement of 114 F-35 aircraft for Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy; non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Specifically, the modification procures:

-- 48 F-35A aircraft for the Air Force,

-- 20 F-35B aircraft for the Marine Corps,

-- nine F-35C aircraft for the Navy,

-- 12 F-35A aircraft for the government of Norway,

-- 15 F-35A aircraft for the government of Australia, and

-- eight F-35A and two F-35B aircraft for the government of Italy.



The above U.S. aircraft quantities are inclusive of fiscal 2019 (Lot 13) plus up aircraft.



In addition, this modification adds scope for the Air System Diminishing Manufacturing Sources integration, software data loads, critical safety items, red gear, non-recurring engineering, recurring engineering and the Joint Strike Fighter Airborne Data Emulator.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Nagoya, Japan (2%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); non-DoD participants; and FMS funds in the amount of $7,027,643,109 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($2,812,512,346); Marine Corps ($1,297,487,314); Navy ($612,389,812); non-DoD participants ($2,243,321,947); and FMS ($61,931,690) customers. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Pentagon has announced that Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord, and Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric T. Fick, F-35 program executive officer, will hold a joint press briefing on the F-35 program today, Oct. 29, at 8:30 a.m. EDT in the Pentagon Briefing Room.)



-ends-

