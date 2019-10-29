Second Phase of the Joint Russian-Serbian Air Defense Exercise “Slavic Shield - 2019” Was Completed in Serbia

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 29, 2019)

The closing ceremony of the joint Slavic Shield-2019 air defence exercises was held at the Batajnica Serbian airbase.



The manoeuvres were held in two stages. The first stage was held in September this year in the Astrakhan region on the basis of the Center for Combat Training and Combat Use of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The second stage was held from October 24 to 29 in the Republic of Serbia.



The second stage of the exercise involved the crews of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which were first deployed by aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces to the Batajnica airbase.



During the exercise,the Russian-Serbian mixed air defense group carried out the tasks of carrying out combat alert duty on air defence of Belgrade, the Batajnica air base and the Central Industrial Region of Serbia.



During combat training duty, the units of the joint air defense group in a difficult interfering environment successfully repulsed a massive air strike of a mock enemy, destroying all air targets with electronic launches of anti-aircraft missile systems.



The crews of the anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S" of the Russian Aerospace Forces made a 170-kilometer march to the new positional area and performed live firing at the training ground "Pasulyanske-Levade".



During the exercise, the issues of interaction and joint combat use of air defense units of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation and the air force of the Republic of Serbia were worked out.



