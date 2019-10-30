Aussie Business Wins More Work in F-35 Program

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 30, 2019)

A Western-Sydney based company has picked up more work in the global F-35 program, off the back of a stepped-up campaign from the Morrison Government.



Quickstep has been awarded 10 new composite parts in support of the Joint Strike Fighter Program, with the news coming just weeks after Prime Minister Morrison opened an expansion of the company’s Bankstown facility.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, recently returned from the US visiting Lockheed Martin and their F-35 partner Northrop Grumman to advocate for more Australian involvement in the global F-35 program.



“I knocked on the doors of the Pentagon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to fight for more Australian F-35 work,” Minister Price said.



“This is a great start, but I will continue to advocate for more Australian work in the F-35 program.



“This assignment is a testament to Quickstep’s invaluable work in the Australian defence industry and its export success.



“There is currently US$250,000 worth of Australian Quickstep equipment on every F-35 JSF globally.”



This work on the centre fuselage is in addition to the 35 unique components Quickstep already supply into the global F-35 JSF program, and is expected to add an additional $3-4 million in annual revenue at full rate production.



The Morrison Government is investing $200 billion in the Australian defence industry, creating new jobs and delivering more opportunities for small business to export their capabilities overseas.



So far 50 Australian companies have shared in more than AUD$1.69 billion in F-35 work, employing more than 2,400 Australian workers.



The Morrison Government is on track to deliver more than 5,000 jobs in the F-35 program by 2023.



