The Power of Russia's Military Base in Armenia Will Almost Double After Being Equipped with New Weapons

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 29, 2019)

The combat potential of the 102 Russian military base, which is deployed on the territory of Armenia, will almost double after rearmament with new and modernized models of weapons and military equipment.



This was reported by the Commander of the base Colonel Nikolai Martynyuk to the Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu who visited today with an nspection to the Russian military base in Gyumri.



The Chief of Staff of the Southern MD Lieutenant General Sergei Kuzovlev, in turn, reported to Sergei Shoigu that "material means, equipment and weapons provided in full".



He also noted that the infrastructure of the base allows for a full cycle of activities for all types of combat training, including exercises.



