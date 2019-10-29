Russia Supplies Military Technical Assets to Tajikistan of More Than 320 Million Rubles

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 29, 2019)

Russian servicemen donated a batch of military equipment and weapons to the Republic of Tajikistan army, the total value of which is about 320 million rubles. The ceremony took place in Dushanbe at the end of the joint exercises of the contingents of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Organization “Unbreakable Brotherhood - 2019”.



“Today, - said Commander of the Central Military District Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, during the ceremony, - n the conditions of growing threats and expanding the zone of instability in the areas bordering Afghanistan, the military-political situation in the Central Asian strategic direction is largely determined by the ability of the armed forces to counter external military threats. One of the criteria affecting the combat readiness of troops is their technical equipment. To achieve victory on the battlefield, modern models of weapons and military equipment are necessary, which in their characteristics will ensure superiority over the enemy”.



The Commander added that the Russian Federation sees Tajikistan as a key ally in the Central Asian region and, as part of the National Armed Forces Modernization Program, is helping to strengthen its defense potential.



Among the military equipment transferred to Tajikistan is a radar station that provides detection, tracking and control of the use of national airspace, as well as BRDM-2M modern armoured reconnaissance and patrol vehicle. This is a proven and reliable military equipment capable of performing a wide range of tasks in modern combat. The transferred military products will increase the combat potential of the armed forces of the Republic of Tajikistan and serve to maintain peace and strengthen security in the region.



Russia Donates Military Equipment to Tajikistan

(Source: Forecast International; issued Oct 29, 2019)

The Russian government has transferred military hardware to Tajikistan to support that country’s security forces.



At a ceremony held this week in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Russian Central Military District commander Alexander Lapin announced the donation of military equipment worth about RUB320 million ($5 million) to the Tajik military. The ceremony took place after the completion of the Unbreakable Brotherhood-2019 exercises, involving member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).



Colonel-General Lapin said in a statement, “Today a new batch of military hardware was presented at the Gissar aerodrome. It includes a radar station capable of detecting, tracking and controlling the use of the national airspace and BRDM-2M armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicles upgraded to the modern level in their class.”



Footage presented by TV Zvezda showed that at least six BRDM-2Ms had been transferred to the Tajik side.



“This is proven and reliable military hardware capable of accomplishing a wide range of missions in modern warfare. The delivered armament will boost the combat potential of the armed forces of the Republic of Tajikistan and contribute to maintaining peace and strengthening security in the region,” Colonel-General Lapin noted.



Though Tajikistan only has a tiny defense budget, limiting its ability to procure military systems to improve its security, Russia has often donated equipment to the CSTO ally, which borders turbulent Afghanistan. The donations help ensure that the Tajik military operates modern hardware.



Colonel-General Lapin said, “The Russian Federation considers Tajikistan as a key ally in the Central Asian region and renders it assistance under the program of modernizing the national armed forces to help strengthen its defense potential.”



