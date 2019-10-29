Lockheed Martin to Provide Enhanced Electronic Warfare Capabilities to U.S. Army and Coalition Helicopters

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Oct 29, 2019)

OWEGO, N.Y. ---- Under terms of a recent contract, Lockheed Martin will provide the U.S. Army and foreign military customers additional electronic warfare systems that enable faster detection and identification of threats.



The Modernized Radar Frequency Interferometer system identifies intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) emitters and allows the pilot to detect and engage a threat long before the aircraft becomes vulnerable, increasing aircraft survivability and lethality.



“Since the first delivery of the MRFI production unit in February 2018, the MRFI program has delivered enhanced electronic warfare capabilities to our U.S. Army and international coalition customers,” Hamid Salim, vice president, Advanced Product Solutions at Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems said. “At Lockheed Martin, we continue to partner with our customers to modernize our forces and enhance their arsenal and capability readiness. We are extremely proud to offer this critical capability to the Apache warfighter.”



The MRFI system delivers accurate Radar Frequency information by quickly detecting, identifying, prioritizing, and locating radars in dynamic battlefield environments to protect air crews.



The recent $42.7 million contract for MRFI systems represents a second delivery order and increases the total program value to $102 million. MRFI production will be performed in Owego, New York through 2022.



Lockheed Martin has provided more than 7,800 electronic warfare (EW) systems for more than 50 years to the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. EW systems provide electronic attack, electronic protection and electronic support to disrupt adversaries and protect warfighters.



Airborne EW systems include the AN/ALQ-210 for U.S. Navy and international MH-60R, AN/ALQ-217 for the U.S. Navy’s E-2C/D aircraft, and the APR-52 digital Radar Warning Receiver for U.S. Air Force Combat Rescue Helicopters. Additional airborne platforms include the AH-64D/E Apache Helicopter, B-2 Bomber, Canadian Maritime Helicopter and the CP-140. Naval EW systems include SEWIP Block 2 for aircraft carriers, cruisers, and destroyers, and BLQ-10 and Multi-function Modular Mast (MMM) for Virginia- and Seawolf-class submarines.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



