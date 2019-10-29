RNLAF NH90 Helicopters to be Upgraded with Hostile Fire Indicator System

DRESDEN, Germany --- In 2012, Terma completed a study program for Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) to identify the best possible way of protecting the NH90 aircraft against IR seeking missiles.



The study pointed out the MASE system as the preferred choice giving the best compromise between improved self-protection, mission/aircraft compatibility, cost and fleet commonality.



The MASE installation is based on the proven modular Aircraft Survivability Equipment concept consisting of the Terma ALQ-213 EW controller, a modular self-protection Pod equipped with Hensoldt MILDS-F Missile Warning System (MWS), and the latest generation Advanced Countermeasures Dispenser System from Terma.



Based on inputs from key operational experts Terma was also contracted for installation of Hostile Fire Indicator System (HFI) to protect the aircraft against small arms fire. This additional capability is fully integrated into the MASE system based on data provided by the Missile Warning sensors.



The architecture of the MASE system is highly modularized, thereby prepared for future growth such as Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) or new sensors.



The Pod is mounted on a dedicated carrier for optimum 360 deg. threat detection and countermeasures dispensing without compromising other NH90 capabilities. Control and operation of the system is provided through the Electronic Warfare Management System, ALQ-213.



The MASE concept has previously proven its effectiveness on other aircraft types and has performed very well in several deployments. Providing better self-protection through improved situational awareness, optimized flare dispensing program and automatic mode of operation, thereby reducing aircrew workload.



The modularity of the MASE pod has enabled tailoring for a number of helicopter platforms, including AH-64D, EH101, Mi-17, Mi-24, and AS 550 Fennec.



