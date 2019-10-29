Elbit Systems Selected for the Software Defined Radio Program of the Swiss Armed Forces

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued October 29, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that following extensive testing by Federal Office for Defense Procurement (Armasuisse) and the Swiss Armed Forces, the Company was selected by the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) to provide the Swiss Armed Forces with an army-wide tactical Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution under the Telecommunications Armed Forces (TK A) program, Ersa mob Komm.Contract award is subject to Swiss Parliament approvals.The solution that will be supplied by Elbit Systems to the Swiss Armed Forces is based on the open architecture E-LynX SDR family.Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said: "We are proud to have been selected to provide such an important capability to the Swiss Armed Forces. Switzerland is a strategic market for us and we will continue with our efforts to support the Swiss Armed Forces and expand our cooperation with the Swiss industry."Please see following official DDPS press release for further information about the selection and the program:Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.-ends-