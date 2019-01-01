Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 29, 2019)

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $119,938,228 modification to exercise options for the fixed-price-incentive (firm target) and firm-fixed price contract line item numbers (CLINs) 4000, 4003 and 4004 portions of a previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0006).



This modification is for the purchase of 30 Amphibious Combat Vehicles and associated production, fielding and support costs and depot support products.



Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15%); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed in January 2022.



Fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $119,938,228 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The contract was based on full and open competition with the solicitation publicized on the Federal Business Opportunities website with five offers received.



The option CLINs were included within that contract and are being exercised in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-7 Option for Increased Quantity-Separately Priced Line Item.



The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).



