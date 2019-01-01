Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 29, 2019)

Cubic GATR Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, is awarded a $325,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of up to a maximum 172 Next-Generation Troposcatter system manufacturing and delivery, test support, technical data delivery, logistics data delivery, training data delivery and training support, fielding support and sustainment support.



Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be complete by October 2029.



Fiscal 2019 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $28,820,220 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award, and funds will not expire at the end of current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.



The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-20-D-2000).



-ends-





