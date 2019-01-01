Babcock Confirms Bid for Australian Special Forces Helicopters

(Source: Babcock International; issued Oct. 25, 2019)

Babcock Australasia (Babcock) will bid to support the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) Special Operations Helicopter capability. The contract is part of the LAND 2097 Phase 4 Project and involves providing acquisition, training and sustainment services at Holsworthy.



The program includes supporting the proposed provision, training and ongoing sustainment services of a fleet of up to 16 light helicopters.



“Babcock is the largest commercial procurer of helicopters in the world and we are the largest commercial operator of helicopters in Australia,” said David Ruff, CEO Babcock Australasia.



“We understand what it takes to deliver mission-critical services to high-tempo operational customers who demand consistency, high-performance and exceptional safety. Our established nation-wide presence, backed-up by an extensive global supply network, integrated into an experienced Defence Industry capability both in Australia and overseas, means that Babcock already has the ethos, the infrastructure and the people in place to provide a unique offering to Defence as an independent capability partner,” said Ruff.



As the largest commercial operator of helicopters in Australia, Babcock owns and operates aircraft from the three largest original equipment manufacturers in the delivery of its mission critical service offerings, across numerous Civil and Defence programs.



“Our independence is the cornerstone of trust and is fundamental to our value proposition. We focus on our customers’ needs with the flexibility to design, integrate and deliver tailored services,” said Babcock’s Graeme Nayler, Director of Corporate Development.



“Babcock will be putting forward an innovative solution that supports the ADF during both the acquisition and sustainment phases,” said Nayler.



“Babcock offers global experience in tactical police surveillance and border protection campaigns. With no biases on particular platforms, we are an independent support partner with access to highly trained professionals, infrastructure and the capability to supply and sustain complex projects such as this,” said Nayler.



Babcock looks forward to participating in the formal tender process.



-ends-

